How To Download UP Board 12th Results

UP Board results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh 12th results will be announced today

UP Board result 2019 12th: The UPMSP or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be releasing the UP Board Class 12 result and UP Board Class 10 result for the examination held in February and March this year today. According to an official announcement, the UP Board result will be announced by the Board at 12.30 pm today. However, an update provided on the official result website of UP Board says the result will be released at 1.00 pm, which means the UP Board 12th result will be announced anytime after 12.30 on the official websites. The candidates will be allowed to appear for Compartment exams if they fail to qualify when the UP Board 12th results are announced today. The UP Board 12th result will be released on the official website upresults.nic.in. The candidates must have their admit card ready to check their board examination result. The UP Board result will be announced at 12:30pm. Students can also visit the official website and get their results via SMS and Official UP Board mobile application as well.

UP Board Result: 50 Lakh Await Result; Here Are Direct Links To Class 10, 12 Result Portals

More than 50 lakhs students appeared for the exams this year for both Class 10 and Class 12. This year, more than 58 thousand students had registered for the exams, however, more than 6 lakh students skipped the exams after the Board tightened the measures to check malpractices.

32 Lakh Students Await 10th Results In UP; Update Here

Class 12 board examinations were held from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

UP Board 12th results 2019: How to look for online score card for Uttar Pradesh Board exams

UP Board result 2019: The results are expected on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

Follow the instruction given here to check your UP Board 12th result:

Open any of the official website links provided below

Click on "UP Board Intermediate result"

A separate window will appear on the screen.

The candidate has to enter their allotted roll number and date of birth. Click on the "Submit" button.

You will get your marksheet on the screen.

You may download the PDF for further use.

Results can be checked through three links, as follows:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Result 2019: How to get result via SMS

To get UP board result for Class 12 through SMS, type UP10roll number and send the message to 56263.

The scorecard will be sent to the phone inbox.

UP Board result 2019: How to get result via App

Download the app "U.P Board Result 2019".

Check the app regularly for updates.

This year, the UP Board had made special arrangements during the examination, including a Special Task Force was deployed at the examination centres to avoid cheating and curb the cheating aids of the "copying mafia".

