32 Lakh Students Await 10th Results In UP; Update Here

UP Results for class 10 students today afternoon

UP Results 2019:UP Board result for class 10 students will be released today. More than 32 lakh students appeared in the class 10 board examinations in UP this year. UP result for High School students will be released on the board's official website after the declaration event which will be held at the board office in Prayagraj. The class 10th examination in UP began on February 7 and concluded on February 28.

Students will be able to check their UP result for class 10 through official websites - upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. Apart form the official websites, the result will also be available on private websites such as Indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.

A students can register in advance on private websites to get their UP result as and when it's declared. However, students are advised to cross-check their result from the official website also.

Students who pass in class 10 examination will be promoted to +2. Students who pass in class 10 are also eligible for admission into some polytechnic courses.

In order to pass in class 10th examination in UP Board a student needs to score at least 35 per cent marks. Students who do not get 35 per cent marks can appear for compartmental exam to clear their papers within this year itself. Students also have the option to apply for revaluation of their answer sheets. The details on UP board revaluation and compartmental exam will be released after the UP Result declaration.

