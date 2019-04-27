UP Board Class 10 Result Today: Live Updates

UP Result for class 10 board exam will be released today

UP Result 2019: UP Board result for class 10 students will be released today. More than 32 lakh students appeared in the class 10 board examinations in UP this year. Though this number is lesser than last year, it's still humongous compared to the number of students who appear in other state boards or central boards. Up result for High School students will be released on the board's official website after the declaration event which will be held at the board office in Prayagraj.

The class 10th examination in UP began on February 7 and concluded on February 28.



UP Result 2019 For Class 10: Live Updates

UP Board will release results for class 10 students today

April 27, 8:45 am: UP Board may also provide link to check results on the upmsp.edu.in website.

April 27, 8:30 am: UP Board will announce the result today at 12:30 pm. However, another government results portal said that the result will be available from 1:00 pm.

April 27, 8: 20 am: Up Board result will be released on the official website - upresults.nic.in.

April 27, 8:10 am: Up Board confirmed the result declaration date for UP 10th board exam two days ago.

