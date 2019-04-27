UP Board Results: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today At UPMSP Portal; What's Next?

The annual class 12th and 10th UP board exams were held in February this year.

UP Board Results 2019: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the board exam results today. The annual class 12th and 10th UP board exams were held in February this year. As usual, the UP Board class 10 and 12 results will be officially announced in a press conference where Board officials will declare the highlights of the result including pass percentage, topper's score, gender wise performance, etc. Soon after the UP Board results are announced by the officials, it will be hosted on the UPMSP portal for students to download.

After the UP Board results are declared, the admission process for higher education courses-intermediate and undergraduate programmes for class 10 and 12 students, respectively-will commence. In colleges and universities the classes usually commence in June-July.

UP Board class 12 science students can expect the JEE (main) result soon. The second JEE (main) result can be expected before April 30. The national medical entrance exam, NEET, will be held on May 5. NEET admit cards have been released online.

For intermediate and degree admissions in other streams and other subjects, admission notice will be released soon. Students are suggested to check official portals of the colleges and universities for updates in this regard. The admission notifications are also released in leading national and regional dailies.

School boards usually allow students to verify their marks. UPMSP will announce the dates for re-verification along with the result. The Board will also announce the dates for supplementary exams and the form fill up time frame.

