Odisha Man Tied To Tree, Thrashed, Left There The Whole Night By In-Laws

A man who was waiting for a hearing in court over a domestic dispute was tied to a tree and thrashed by his in-laws in Odisha's Gajapati district.

A video of the incident has gone viral. He was left tied to the pole the whole night.

The man, Jalanta Baliarsingh, had beaten his wife, Subhadra Malbisoye, whose parents live in another village.

The village panchayat on hearing about the assault on his wife summoned Mr Baliarshingh and decided his wife should return to her parents' house for some months.

That was nearly a year ago, and with separation on the cards, Mr Baliarsingh has been waiting for a hearing in a family court.

On Thursday night, he had gone to the village where his in-laws live to buy groceries when he ran into them. Following this, they had a heated argument. Soon, his in-laws caught him and tied him to a pole before beginning the assault.

The police came the next morning and freed him, reports said.

The police are investigating the case.

With inputs from Dev Kumar.