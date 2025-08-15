Video: 2 BJP MLAs Clash Inside UP Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav Reacts

A video has gone viral showing a verbal clash between two lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Rajesh Chaudhary, a BJP MLA from Mathura, engaged in a heated argument with his party colleague from Varanasi, Saurabh Srivastava, during a discussion on 'Vision 2047' on Wednesday.

Other members of the assembly were seen trying to diffuse the situation. Some lawmakers were also seen attempting to stop Mr Chaudhary, who was standing, from charging towards Mr Srivastava, who was seated two rows ahead.

The argument began when it was being decided who would speak on behalf of the ruling party in the assembly.

Mr Chaudhary reportedly alleged that the Varanasi MLA was not forwarding his name to the Speaker.

Akhilesh Yadav, who heads the Samajwadi Party, shared the video on his official X account and said the BJP "promotes" those leaders who have "rude behaviour" and use "foul language".

Mr Chaudhary, however, hit back at Mr Yadav and asked him why he "remained silent" when a cleric made misogynistic comments targeting his wife and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

Mr Chaudhary was referring to the comments made by Maulana Sajid Rashidi, the president of the All India Imam Association (AIIA), during a television channel debate last month. Rashidi had criticised Ms Yadav for visiting a mosque without covering her head.

"If you have even a shred of shame left, open your mouth and respond to the fanatic who insulted the honour of your household. We stand with Dimple ji," Mr Chaudhary said in response to Mr Yadav's post.