UP Board To Announce 12th, 10th Results Today; Latest Update

UP Result 2019 for 10th and 12th board exams will be released today

UP Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board exam results will be announced today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had confirmed the UP result declaration date and time in a notice two days ago. The notice said that the result for UP High School board exam and UP Intermediate exam will be released on April 27 at 12:30 pm. The result will be available on official websites such as upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students would need their examination roll number and their date of birth in order to be able to check their UP Board Result.

Approximately 58 lakh students had registered for the board examinations in Uttar Pradesh this year. This number includes 32 lakh students who registered for the UP High School or UP 10th board exam and 26 lakh students who registered for the UP Intermediate or UP 12th board exam.

The pass percentage is expected to improve this year given that the UP Board had implemented several measures to remove duplicity and put a check on cheating and any other malpractices. The strict actions taken by the board also ensured that the number of students registering for the board exam was less this year.

UP Board has been infamous for cheating during the exams and due to the board's strict policies last year more than 10 lakh students skipped the exam. This number decreased to 6 lakh this year. Out of the 58 lakh who registered for the exam, close to 52 lakh have appeared this year.

The UP Board result will be released at the Board office premises in Prayagraj after which it will be made available on the official websites for students to download.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.