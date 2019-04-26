UP Board Results 2019: Result Soon For Class 10 And 12; Live Updates

UP Board results 2019: The result for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on Saturday.

Education | | Updated: April 26, 2019 17:03 IST
UP Board results 2019 will be released soon on official websites

New Delhi: 

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (famously known as UP Board) will declare the UP Board results on April 27. The UP Board results will be announced officially by the Board officials first and then the results for both UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 will be released on the official websites affiliated with the Board, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. According to UP Board officials, the results will be announced in the Afternoon on Saturday. The Board officials are expected to release the UP Board results either from the Board headquarters or through a press conference which will be organised in the state capital. The details of this press conference is awaited.

UP Board results 2019: Live Updates


Apr 26, 2019
16:48 (IST)
Update from official UP result page
According to a latest update published on results.nic.in, the UP Board result shall be available at 1 pm.
Apr 26, 2019
16:28 (IST)
Direct links for UP Board result

The UP Board results for exams held in February and March will be released on following links:

UP Board 10th result

UP Board 12th result

Apr 26, 2019
16:20 (IST)
The UP Board result tomorrow
The UP Board results for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) will be released by 12.30 pm tomorrow.
