UP Board Results 2019: UP 12th Result How To Check On Mobile At 12:30 PM

UP Board 12th result will also be available on mobile phones

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board 12th result today. The UP Board 12th result for examinations conducted in February will be available on the official website, upresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their result using their mobile phones. The process to check UP 12th result 2019 on mobile phone/smartphone is very easy and convenient. To check their UP Board result students would need their examination registration number.

Students who wish to check their result on mobile phones should make sure that they have an active data pack or wi-fi connection. The result could be accessed either through pre-installed web-browser on your phone or you can download browser suitable for use on mobile phones. A highly recommended web-browser for mobile phones is Opera Mini.

UP Board 12th results: Live Updates

UP Board 12th Result 2019: How To Check On Mobile?

Before checking your UP Board result on the mobile phone, make sure that your internet connection is working fine. Since approximately 26 lakh students would be checking their result online, students may face server snag in the process.

Step 1: Type the result website url, upresults.nic.in, in your mobile phone browser.

Step 2: Click on the result link for UP Intermediate Exam Result 2019.

Step 3: In the next page, enter your UP Board 12th exam roll number carefully.

Step 4: Click on submit and check your UP Board results from next page

UP Board released the Class 12th results in Uttar Pradesh on April 29 last year. 72.43 per cent students passed in Up Board 12th examination in 2018.

