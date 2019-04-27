UP Board Result: 50 Lakh Await Result; Here Are Direct Links To Class 10, 12 Result Portals

UP Board Result 2019: Know How, Where, When To Check

The UP Board Result for class 10 and 12 will be released today. As many as 50 lakh students who took the exam in February in both class 10 and 12 will receive the final UP Board result today. As per an official statement, the UP Board class 10 results and UP board class 12 results will be released in a press conference, first and will then be uploaded on the website for the students to download. Last year, while 75.16% pass was recorded in class 10 (high school exam), 72.43% students qualified the class 12 (intermediate exam).

UP Board Result Websites

The class 10 and 12 results will be available in separate links on any given result portal. As of now, the result links have not been generated yet.

UP Board Class 10 Result Link

UP Board Class 12 Result Link

Portals hosting the UP Board results are: upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in and results.gov.in.

The online mark statement will carry details of the student's performance-- percentage obtained, marks scored, division secured, individual subject marks and overall remark (pass or fail). The online mark sheet can be obtained using roll number and date of birth details.

UP Board Result Time

As per the official statement, the UP Board results will first be announced in a press conference which is scheduled to be held at 12.30 pm. The result hosting portals however say the UP Board result will be released at 1 pm. Students should therefore check the official website 12.30 pm onwards.

UP Board Result: Know How To Check

Open any of portals given above

Tap on the "UP Board Class 12 Result" or "UP Board Class 10 Result"

A separate window will appear . The candidate will put the details like Date of Birth and Roll number allotted.

Tap on the "submit" button.

You will get your marksheet on the screen.

Download the PDF for further use.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.