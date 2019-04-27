UP Board Result 2019: Class 12 Results Out, Websites Crash

UP Board result 2019: The result websites stopped responding after the results have been released

The official website of UP Board result crashed and stop responding after the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the results today. As happens with every major results declaration, the UP Board result website is not accessible now. As of now (1.17 pm), the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in not opening. The Board will be releasing UP Board 10th result by 1.30 pm while the UP Board 12th results have already been released on the official websites. According to officials, 80.07% class 10 students have cleared the exam and the pass percentage in class 12 board exam is 70.06%.

The Board has made facilities to release the results on various official portals as well as on private websites.

UP Board Result 2019: How To Check

Follow the steps given here for downloading your UP Board result 2019:

Step one: Visit the any of the following websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the UP Intermediate Exam result link or UP 12th result link for class 12 result and click on UP High School exam result link or UP 10th result link for class 10 result.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

While 21 students have been placed in the top 10 list in class 10 board result, 14 students are in the top 10 list in class 12 board result, the official said.

More than 32 lakh students registered in the Class 10 board examinations in UP this year while 26 lakh students registered the UP Board class 12 exams.

The class 10th examination in UP began on February 7 and was concluded on February 28.

The class 12th exam was concluded on March 2.

Close to 6 lakh students skipped the exam this year, as per reports.

75.16% students cleared the class 10 exam last year and the pass percentage in class 12 exam was 72.43%.

UP Board is the fifth school board to declare board exam results this year.

Students who score less than 35 marks will appear for the compartment exam, details of which will be announced today after the results. Last year the compartment exam result was declared before the second week of August.

Read also:

How To Download UP Board 12th Results

Three Simple Steps To Download UP Board 10th Result Using Mobiles

UP Board Result 2019 Today; Details On Scrutiny And Improvement Exam

UP Board Results 2019: How To Check 10th Results

32 Lakh Students Await 10th Results In UP; Update Here

Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Results Today; What's Next?

UP Board Class 10 Result Today: Live Updates

UP Board To Announce 12th, 10th Results Today; Latest Update

UP Board Result LIVE: UP Board Class 12 Result Today At UPMSP Portal

UP Board Results 2019: 10 Important Points Students Should Know

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.