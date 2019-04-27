Three Simple Steps To Download UP Board 10th Results Using Mobiles

UP Board Results 2019: The results will be announced today. Check details here

UP Board result 2019: The UP Board 10th result (UP Board Matric result or UP Board High School result) will be announced today. Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, the state board which is mandated to organise Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations in Uttar Pradesh, will be declaring the the UP Board 10th result today officially at 12.30 pm. After that, the results will be published online on official websites like upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP Board 10th result for February exams will also be published on private portals which hosts the results with permission of the Board. Out of approximately 58 lakh total students who had registered for the exam, around 52 lakh candidates have appeared for both High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) after the state education department tightened the measures for curbing malpractices during exam.

UP Board released the Class 10th results in Uttar Pradesh on April 29 last year.

Students will be able to access their results after entering their exam registration details.

UP Board 10th result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to check your result using mobiles:

Step 1 : Visit the official website, upresults.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the result link and on next page enter your roll number

Step 3: Submit and check your UP Board 10th result from next page

The UP Board results will also be released on other official websites like upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The results will also be released on the websites of official results partners; like examresults.net.

The students will be allowed for compartmental exam if they failed to qualify.

The Board will also release Class 12 result today.

