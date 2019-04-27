UP Board Result 2019 Today; Details On Scrutiny And Improvement Exam

UP Board Result will be released today; students can apply for scrutiny within 30 days

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board result will finally be released today. The board had begun the board examinations on February 7. The first paper for both class 10 and class 12 students was conducted on February 7 and the last exam for class 10 students was conducted on February 28 and for class 12 students was conducted on March 2, 2019. The board is releasing the result for both High School and Intermediate within 2 months of concluding the board exam. Last year, UP Board result was declared on April 29.

In order to pass in the examination students need to score at least 35 per cent marks. Students who do not score 35 per cent marks will have the option to apply for improvement or compartmental exam.

The application process for improvement and Compartmental exam will begin in May. Students will be given a window of about a month to complete the application process.

Students who fail in one subject can apply for improvement. Students who fail in two subjects can apply for compartment exam in any one subject. They will be able to submit their application through UPMSP website itself.

UP Board Students will also have the option to apply for Scrutiny after UP Board result declaration. Students need to be pro-active and submit their application for Scrutiny within 30 days of UP Board result declaration.

The application for scrutiny should be sent via post to the UPMSP office in Prayagraj.

In 2018, 72.43 per cent students had passed in class 12 and 75.16 per cent students passed in class 10.

