UP Board Result 2019 Tomorrow; 10 Important Points Students Should Know

UP Board result 2019: The wait for UP Board 12th result and UP Board 10th result is over. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (famously known as UP Board) or UPMSP will release the Board results on April 27. The results will be announced officially by the Board officials first and then the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on the official UP Board result websites affiliated with the Board, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. According to UP Board officials, the results will be announced in the Afternoon on Saturday.

UP Board result 2019: 10 Important Points

UP Board result 2019: The results will be announced on April 27, Saturday

1. The UP Board result will be released on April 27 at 12.30 pm.

2. The results will be announced on official websites like upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

3. The candidates will need their UP Board exam registration details for accessing the results.

4. There is a chance that the official websites would not respond as you go to check the results. In that situation, the candidates are advised to have patience.

UP Board Result 2019: Direct Links To Check Class 10, 12 Results

5. According to sources close to the UP Board, Both the UP Board Class 10 result and UP Board Class 12 result will be released on private portals like examresult.net.

6. The candidates, who qualify after the UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result declaration, will be allowed for higher education.

7. For such candidates who fail, the Board will provide a chance to appear for UP Board compartment exams.

8. The details about UP Board compartment exams will be released soon after the results declaration.

9. College and University admission details for higher education will be available after the UP Board 12th results declaration. Procedures for medical and engineering admission has already started.

10. Finally, take your results positively. Believe that fall in marks or a failure is not the end of the world for you.

All the best from NDTV Education Team

