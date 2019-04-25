UP Board To Release Intermediate Result On This Date

UP Board Result for intermediate students will be released this Saturday

UP Board Result 2019: UP Board will announce the result for 12th board examination on April 27, 2019, Saturday. The UP 12th result will be announced at the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) office in Prayagraj. After the announcement of the intermediate result at the office, the result will then be made available on the board's official website and results portal for students' viewing. Approximately 26 lakh students had registered for the Intermediate or 12th board examination in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP Board examination for class 12th students began on February 7 and concluded on March 2, 2019.

This year UP Board had taken extensive measures to curb cheating during the examinations. According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, 8,354 schools were appointed as examination centres. The board also installed CCTV cameras and voice recorders at the examination centres to curb cheating any other malpractices.

After the UP board result for intermediate students is released, it will be available at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 12th Result 2019: How To Check?

UP Board 12th result will be released on upresults.nic.in

Step one: Go to the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the UP Board Intermediate Exam Result link.

Step three: Enter your roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students who fail to qualify in the UP Board Intermediate exam will be given another chance in the form of Compartmental exam to clear their 12th exam this year itself. The details of the compartmental exam will be released by the Parishad after the result declaration on the official website only. Students dissatisfied with their marks can also apply for revaluation, the process for which will start immediately after the UP Board 12th result declaration.

