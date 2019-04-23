UP Board Result 2019 Soon; Everything You Need To Know

UP Board Result date should be announced by UPMSP soon

UP Board Result 2019: UP Board Result 2019 date is not decided yet. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board 12th and Up Board 10th result soon. The result will be published for more than 50 Lakh students. The number of students who had registered for the board exams in the state was over 58 Lakh out of which 6 lakh reportedly skipped the exam after appearing in one or two papers. Close to 32 Lakh students had registered for High School exam and 26 Lakh had registered for Intermediate exam.

UP Board Result 2019: When To Check?

UP Board 12th result and UP Board 10th result is expected by the end of April. There were reports that UP Board result will be released by mid-April but the board never confirmed the speculation.

In September 2018, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the UP Board exams will begin on in the first week of February and conclude within 16 days. The examination schedule was prepared keeping Kumbh-Snan dates in mind. The board also practiced strict measures this year to not only curb cheating during the exams but also to rule out any malpractices during the evaluation process.

The evaluation process, supposedly, is over and the board is now gearing up for UP Board Result declaration. In 2018, the board had released the result for both UP 12th board and UP 10th board on April 29. The dates being suggested as result declaration date this year are the last few days of April.

UP Board Result 2019: Where To Check?

UP Board Result 2019 will be released on two official websites. One, on the official website for UPMSP (www.upmsp.edu.in). Second, it will also be available on the official results portal for exams conducted in Uttar Pradesh (upresults.nic.in).

UP Board Result 2019: How To Check?

Students will need their board examination roll number in order to check UP Board 12th/UP Board 10th Result. Students will be able to check the result through the official website on their mobile phones too.

