UP Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Exam Registration Schedule Revised, Check Here

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Board Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the registration schedule for Class 10 and 12 for the 2026 examinations. Students can check and download the revised schedule on the official website, upmsp-edu.in.
UP Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: How To Download Revised Registration Schedule?
- Visit the official website, upmsp-edu.in.
- Click on UP Board Class 10, 12 Revised Schedule.
- The schedule will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the schedule for future reference.
Direct Link To Check Revised Exam Schedule- UP Board Revised Schedule.
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2026: Important Dates
|Process
|Revised Date
|Last date for depositing the examination fee received from all the eligible students
|Upto September 1, 2025 (12 am)
|Last date for online upload of notice of examination fee deposited in the treasury by the head of the institution
|Upto September 6, 2025 ( 12 am)
|Period of getting the check list of details of students uploaded online on the website and checking their details (name, mother/father's name, date of birth, subject, photo etc.)
|September 7 to September 11, 2025
|Revised / updated details on the website by the head of the institution
|September 12 to September 20, 2025 ( 12 am)
|Last date for depositing photo roll of candidates registered by the head of the institution
|September 30, 2025
Students are advised to visit the official website to stay updated regarding the UP Class 10 and 12 registraion.