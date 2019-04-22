UP Board Result 2019 Date To Be Announced Soon

UP Board result may be released by the end of April this year

UP Board Result 2019: The latest update on UP Board results 2019 remains that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) may release UP Board result in the end of April. There were talks of the UP Board releasing the Board result by mid-April but that deadline has passed. The board has not set a result date yet but is expected to declare the board results for both class 12 and class 10 examination before April end. In 2018, UPMSP had declared the result for both 10th and 12th on April 29, a Sunday.

The speculation is that the UP Board will release results for both class 12 and class 10 on the same day this year too.

The possible result date for UP Board exam floating around at present is April 28, however the same should not be taken as final result date without any confirmation from the UP Board.

The UP Board result 2019, when released, will be available on the board's official website that is upmsp.edu.in. The result will also be available on the official result portal for exams conducted in Uttar Pradesh, that is upresults.nic.in.

In 2018, 72.43 per cent students had passed in class 12 and 75.16 per cent students had passed in class 10 board exams in UP.

This year more than 58 Lakh students had registered for the board examinations in Uttar Pradesh. Out of those who registered for the board exam, around 6 lakh are said to have skipped the board exams.

