UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Result Declared At Upresults.nic.in UP Board Result 2018 for class 12 declared at upresults.nic.in.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Result Declared At Upresults.nic.in New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the result for Up Board class 12 students. The intermediate results were announced at the time given by the board earlier. More than 29 lakh students had registered for the exam. Because of the heavy rush, it is possible that students may find the website slow in response. In such cases, students are advised to wait and check their result after some time. It is highly recommended to check the result form the official website only.



The pass percentage for class 12 is 72.43%. Rajnish Shukla has topped the UP Board Intermediate exam 2018 with 93.20 per cent. Akash Maurya has also emerged as the first topper. Ananya Rai is second and two students Abhishek Kumar and Ajeet Patel have emerged as third topper in the state.



The passing percentage of boys is 72.27% & the passing percentage of girls is 78.81%.



How to check UP Board Intermediate Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official UP Board result website: www.upresults.nic.in or UPMSP official website: www.upmsp.edu.in.



Step two: Click on the link for UP Intermediate Result 2018.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Students should take a print out of their online score card for further reference. The score card will however be only provisional in nature and students would need to collect original certificates from their respective schools/junior colleges.



Click here for more



Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the result for Up Board class 12 students. The intermediate results were announced at the time given by the board earlier. More than 29 lakh students had registered for the exam. Because of the heavy rush, it is possible that students may find the website slow in response. In such cases, students are advised to wait and check their result after some time. It is highly recommended to check the result form the official website only.The pass percentage for class 12 is 72.43%. Rajnish Shukla has topped the UP Board Intermediate exam 2018 with 93.20 per cent. Akash Maurya has also emerged as the first topper. Ananya Rai is second and two students Abhishek Kumar and Ajeet Patel have emerged as third topper in the state.The passing percentage of boys is 72.27% & the passing percentage of girls is 78.81%.Step one: Go to official UP Board result website: www.upresults.nic.in or UPMSP official website: www.upmsp.edu.in.Step two: Click on the link for UP Intermediate Result 2018.Step three: Enter the required details.Step four: Submit and view your result. Students should take a print out of their online score card for further reference. The score card will however be only provisional in nature and students would need to collect original certificates from their respective schools/junior colleges.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter