66 Shares EMAIL PRINT UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result Declared At Upresults.nic.in New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the result for Up Board class 10 students. The matric results were announced half an hour earlier. The board had earlier fixed the result declaration time at 1:30 pm but the result has bene declaerd along with the result for intermediate students. More than 36 lakh students had registered for the exam. Since a lot of students would try to check their result at the same time, the website might take time to respond. Students are advised to not panic and try checking the result after some time.



The pass percentage for class 10 is 75.16%. Anjali Verma has emerged as the topper in High School exam with 96.33%. Yashaswi is the second topper with 94.50%. Two students Vinay Kumar and Sunny Verma have become the third topper with 94.73%.



How to check UP Board Class 10 Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official UP Board result website: www.upresults.nic.in or UPMSP official website: www.upmsp.edu.in.



Step two: Click on the link for UP High School Result 2018.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Students should take a print out of their online score card for further reference. The score card will however be only provisional in nature and students would need to collect original certificates from their respective schools/junior colleges.



