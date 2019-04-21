UP Board Result 2019 Next Week; Details Here

UP Board result 2019 expected on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in next week

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP (also known as UP Board) is expected to publish UP Board result 12th and 10th students next week. The UP Board results will be released on upmsp.edu.in (official website of the Board) and upresults.nic.in (official website of the UP Board results). According to the Board officials, the most awaited UP Board result 12th and 10th will be released before April 30. The officials had also told NDTV that the results are expected in the last week of April. Last year, the UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 results were released on the last week of April, on April 29.

The Board exams, for which the UP Board results expected next week, were held from February 7 to March 2, in a record 16 days.

The Board will be releasing UP Board 10th result and UP Board 12th result on the official websites for more than 50 lakh students. This year, the Board exam in country's most populous state had seen more than 58 lakh candidates registering for the secondary and higher secondary examinations. Out of the total 58 lakh candidates, more than 6 lakh candidates skipped the exam after the Board tightened the measures to stop malpractices.

Last year too, nearly 11 lakh candidates did not turn up for the exams from the total 67.22 lakh children registered with the Board for annual secondary and higher secondary exams.

According to officials, though the Board had plans to release the UP Board results earlier than last, but, the Lok Sabha election preparations delayed the plans. An official told NDTV that the officials who were associated with the evaluation and UP Board results preparation were called for the election duty and that caused the delay.

According to reports, UP Board officials are in Delhi currently to upload the results on national results portal hosted by National Informatics Centre or NIC. This means the UP Board results' date or the results declaration will happen anytime on next week.

NIC's upresults.nic.in hosts the UP Board 12th result and UP Board 10th result.

