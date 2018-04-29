UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Result Today At Upresults.nic.in Uttar Pradesh class 12 result will be declared today on the official UP results website.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Result Today New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh class 12 result will be declared today on the official UP results website. The result time is 12:30 when the result link will be activated and intermediate students will be able to view their result. This year more than 29 lakh students had registered for the intermediate board exam. Class 12 results are important as based on the marks scored, students would be enroll in degree programmes and also apply for several jobs.



The board will also release the result for class 10 students today, an hour after the class 12 results are declared.



The result will also be available on other result hosting websites after the result is released at the board's office.



UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Result At 12.30 pm Today; Live Update



The board exam for UP intermediate students was conducted between February 6 to February 14, 2018. Last year more than 26 lakh students had appeared for the UP board class 12 exam out of which 82.5 per cent students passed in the exam.



This year almost 10 lakh students dropped out of the board exams amidst stricter exam provisions to prohibit cheating in exams.



