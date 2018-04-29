UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Result Today; Live Update UP Board result 2018 for class 12 annual exam are expected to be released today.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Result Today; Live Update New Delhi: UP Board result 2018 for class 12 annual exam are expected to be released today. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will host the Up Intermediate result on the result portal upresults.nic.in after releasing it officially at the Board's office. The class 12th result will decide the fate of the students who are all set to pursue higher education. The 12th class result is the deciding factor to get admission into any degree course, integrated course or even a job. Students awaiting the UP Board result can expect the result anytime soon.



Check here for live updates on UP Board class 12 result 2018



UP Board Result 2018: Intermediate Result Live Updates



April 29, 8.50 am: The result for class 12 students will be released on time, that is at 12:30 pm on upresults.nic.in



April 29, 8.00 am: The wait for more than 29 lakh students will be over today. UP Board will declare the result for intermediate board exam on its official results portal.



UP Board Result 2018: Know How And Where You Can Check



