UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result Today; Live Update Uttar Pradesh board result 2018 for class 10 annual exams will be declared today.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result Today New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh board result 2018 for class 10 annual exams will be declared today. Students can go through timely updates here on the result. The UP Board 10th result will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The result will be available at the official result portal upresults.nic.in. The Board had confirmed the 10th result date and time few days earlier. Last year the class 10, 12 results were declared in June 2017. Toppers of both class 10th and 12th were from Fatehpur district.



UP Board Result 2018: Matric Result Live Updates



April 29, 9.00 am: The matric results will decide the fate of almost 36 lakh students.



April 29, 8.15 am: Class 10 result will be announced at 1.30 pm, one hour after the



UP Board Result 2018: Know How And Where You Can Check



Click here for more



Uttar Pradesh board result 2018 for class 10 annual exams will be declared today. Students can go through timely updates here on the result. The UP Board 10th result will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The result will be available at the official result portal upresults.nic.in. The Board had confirmed the 10th result date and time few days earlier. Last year the class 10, 12 results were declared in June 2017. Toppers of both class 10th and 12th were from Fatehpur district.The matric results will decide the fate of almost 36 lakh students.Class 10 result will be announced at 1.30 pm, one hour after the class 12 result announcement.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter