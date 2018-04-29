UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result Today; Live Update

Uttar Pradesh board result 2018 for class 10 annual exams will be declared today.

Education | | Updated: April 29, 2018 09:07 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result Today; Live Update

UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result Today

New Delhi:  Uttar Pradesh board result 2018 for class 10 annual exams will be declared today. Students can go through timely updates here on the result. The UP Board 10th result will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The result will be available at the official result portal upresults.nic.in. The Board had confirmed the 10th result date and time few days earlier. Last year the class 10, 12 results were declared in June 2017. Toppers of both class 10th and 12th were from Fatehpur district.

UP Board Result 2018: Matric Result Live Updates

April 29, 9.00 am: The matric results will decide the fate of almost 36 lakh students. 

April 29, 8.15 am: Class 10 result will be announced at 1.30 pm, one hour after the class 12 result announcement.

Comments
UP Board Result 2018: Know How And Where You Can Check

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UP BoardUPMSP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................