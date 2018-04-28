UP Board Result 2018 For Class 10, 12 Tomorrow: Here's Where, How You Can Check As many as 66 lakh students in the country will check the UP Board result 2018 tomorrow.

Share EMAIL PRINT UP Board Result 2018 Class 10, 12: Know Where, How To Check New Delhi: UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Madyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 10 board exam result tomorrow along with class 12 result. As many as 66 lakh students in the country will check their result tomorrow. UP Board result announcement will begin at 12.30 pm with class 12 result. UP board result 2018 for class 10 students will be announced at 1.30 pm. One of the biggest education boards in the country, Uttar Pradesh board conducts class 10 and 12 annual exams every year for close to 70 lakh students.



UP Board Result 2018: Know How To Check

There's an official website for the UP Board results. Students and parents can check the class 10, 12 annual exam result at upresults.nic.in. updates regarding the result will be available at the Board's website upmsp.edu.in.



Since lakh of students will login at a time, website may crash. As it happens usually, the result portals crash after the results are declared. In such cases students and parents are suggested to remain calm.



How to know if the result website has crashed? If after submitting the login details, the browser stops responding, or if you are unable to login to the website then you need to wait for a while. In many cases it may also happen that you may not be able to open the result home page, in first. Restless students will, no doubt, be eager to check their result at the earliest. But students should note that the UP board result will be available at the website for few days.



UP Board To Release Answer Copies Of Toppers This Year: Reports



Many spam links and malicious websites may try their luck at this time. Due to large number of students and especially the excitement of students, such links may lure you to submit your personal details. Students are suggested not to fall prey to such links.



UP Board Result 2018: Where To Check

Official website upresults.nic.in will announce the result. Other websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net will also host the result. In case the official website is not responding, students can opt for alternate result portals. Many third party websites, who have been publishing result updates, can be relied upon. Such portals ask students to register on their websites and provide timely updates to them regarding the result. Local dailies will also carry UP board result news.



Click here for more



Uttar Pradesh Madyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 10 board exam result tomorrow along with class 12 result. As many as 66 lakh students in the country will check their result tomorrow. UP Board result announcement will begin at 12.30 pm with class 12 result. UP board result 2018 for class 10 students will be announced at 1.30 pm. One of the biggest education boards in the country, Uttar Pradesh board conducts class 10 and 12 annual exams every year for close to 70 lakh students.There's an official website for the UP Board results. Students and parents can check the class 10, 12 annual exam result at upresults.nic.in. updates regarding the result will be available at the Board's website upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2018: Know How To Check At Upresults.nic.in Since lakh of students will login at a time, website may crash. As it happens usually, the result portals crash after the results are declared. In such cases students and parents are suggested to remain calm.How to know if the result website has crashed? If after submitting the login details, the browser stops responding, or if you are unable to login to the website then you need to wait for a while. In many cases it may also happen that you may not be able to open the result home page, in first. Restless students will, no doubt, be eager to check their result at the earliest. But students should note that the UP board result will be available at the website for few days.Many spam links and malicious websites may try their luck at this time. Due to large number of students and especially the excitement of students, such links may lure you to submit your personal details. Students are suggested not to fall prey to such links.Official website upresults.nic.in will announce the result. Other websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net will also host the result. In case the official website is not responding, students can opt for alternate result portals. Many third party websites, who have been publishing result updates, can be relied upon. Such portals ask students to register on their websites and provide timely updates to them regarding the result. Local dailies will also carry UP board result news.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter