UP Board Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed; Know More

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has confirmed the UP board result 2018 date and time. The Board has confirmed that the results will be declared on April 29, 2018 at 12.30 pm (class 12) and 1.30 pm (class 10). The update is available at the official website. UP board result 2018 for senior secondary and secondary annual exams will be hosted by the National Informatics Centre on the website upresults.nic.in. Last year, UPMSP had declared the results on 9 June.UPMSP or UP Board had held Class 10 exams between February 6 and February 22 and the class 12 UP Board exams were held between February 6 and March 10. A total of 66,37,018 students will receive their result on April 29, 2018.UPMSP will release the answer copies of toppers. CBSE releases model answer copies for students who prepare for the exam in the next year. "We will be uploading the copies of toppers online so that students can see and follow them during their preparations," the Deputy Chief Minister who also holds education portfolio had said. UP board result 2018 for class 10th and class 12th will be released on the official website upresults.nic.in. Result updates can be found at upmsp.edu.in. Since 66,37,018 students will login to the website for the result there are chances the website will slow down. In such cases candidates can either wait for a while or else can opt for alternative websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net. In March 2018 UP board decided to remove elementary mathematics from high school syllabus. The change in the syllabus has been brought about as a result of the implementation of NCERT syllabus for UP Board students. Earlier, students had to choose from Mathematics, Elementary Mathematics, and Home Science (only for girls). Earlier for both Mathematics and Elementary Mathematics, 70 marks were allotted to theory paper and 30 marks were allotted to practical and internal assessment.Click here for more Education News