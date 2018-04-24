UP Board To Release Answer Copies Of Toppers This Year: Reports After UP board results are declared, the scanned copies of toppers' answer sheets will be uploaded online.

According to a report carried by the Hindustan, after the declaration of UP board result 2018 , Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the answer copies of toppers atleast after 10 days. UP board class 10th and 12th annual exam results will be declared on 29 April at 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm, respectively. For the result declaration, Board's office along with five regional offices will remain closed for three days. The answer copies of toppers will be uploaded after 3 May, after the Board's offices reopen.In a similar way, CBSE also uploads model answer copies for students.UP board result 2018 for class 10th and class 12th will be released on the official website upresults.nic.in. Result updates can be found at upmsp.edu.in. More than 6600000 students will login to the website for the result, so there are chances the website will slow down. In such cases candidates can either wait for a while or else can opt for alternative websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net.Last year UP Board results were declared on 9 June 2017. UPMSP has confirmed that the results will be declared on April 29, 2018 at 12.30 pm (class 12) and 1.30 pm (class 10). The update is available at the official website. UP board result 2018 for senior secondary and secondary annual exams will be hosted by the National Informatics Centre on the website upresults.nic.in.