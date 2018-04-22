UP Board Result 2018 In April Last Week: Important Points For Students A total of 66,37,018 students will receive the UP board result for this year's annual exams out of which 36,55,691 registered for class 10 and 29,81,327 for class 12.

UP Board Result 2018: Important Points For Students Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will host class 10, class 12 result related updates.

UP board result for class 10th and 12th will be uploaded on the official website upresults.nic.in.

Result announcement will also be made at results.nic.in and third party websites indiaresults.com.

Several websites have already started registration for the result update, where students have to register on the portal using their email ID or valid phone number giving details like name, roll number, date of birth, etc.

Students must know their school code as it is an important login credential.

'The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets are to be issued by the Board separately,' clarifies the result portal of the Board.

Like CBSE model answer copies, UP board will release the answer copies of toppers. "We will be uploading the copies of toppers online so that students can see and follow them during their preparations," the Deputy Chief Minister who also holds education portfolio had said.

UP board result 2018 will be released in the last week of April, confirmed Board officials to NDTV. A total of 66,37,018 students will receive the result for this year's UP Board annual exams out of which 36,55,691 registered for class 10 and 29,81,327 for class 12. As per the media reports, the result is expected on 29 April at 12.30 pm. Students awaiting the result would be, undoubtedly, going through regular updates for the exact date and time of the UP board result 2018.