SSC Declares SI, ASI Recruitment Final Result; 1,433 Qualify

SSC SI, ASI final result declared at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. A total of 1,433 candidates, including 161 female candidates, have been selected for appointment as Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) and Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

SSC Final Result

A total of 2557 candidates were shortlisted for document verification based on the written exam held earlier.

Meanwhile, the Commission has cancelled its recruitment exams in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. The ongoing Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam has been postponed from April 20 onwards. "Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course," the SSC has said on the CHSL exam.

