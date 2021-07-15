3 Sisters Cracked Rajasthan Administrative Service Exam Together

Reetu, Anshu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh who have cracked RAS

Three sisters from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh have cracked the state's administrative examination, joining their two other sisters who were already officers.

All five sisters are now Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the news on Twitter and congratulated the siblings. He also shared a photo of the sisters.

"Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud. They are five sisters. Other two Roma and Manju were already RAS. All five daughters of farmer Shri Sahdev Saharan are now RAS officers," Mr Kaswan tweeted.

Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud. pic.twitter.com/n9XldKizy9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2021

The tweet has garnered over 5,000 likes and many have congratulated the sisters in the comments.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) declared the final result of the RAS 2018 on Tuesday. Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao topped the exam while Tonk's Manmohan Sharma and Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal came in second and third.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the toppers with a tweet.

"Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped RAS exam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It's a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication. My best wishes to them," he tweeted.

The results have been declared on the official website of the RPSC.