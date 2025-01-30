RPSC RAS 2025: Admit Cards Released For Rajasthan Administrative Services

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the RPSC to download the admit cards. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the cards.

The exam is being held to recruit a total of 733 positions across various state departments which include 346 posts for State Services and 387 for Subordinate Services.



Steps to download the admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page check for the 'RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 admit card' link.

Enter the login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth.

Submit the form

RAS admit card will appear on the screen.

Check and download the admit card and take a printout.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 on February 2, 2025 (Sunday). The RPSC exam will take place for a duration of three hours from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Applicants will be required to carry the admit cards along with updated Aadhaar card to the exam centre for identity verification. In case, the photo is not clear or outdated on the Aadhaar card, then an alternative government-issued photo ID, such as a driving license, passport, or voter ID card, should be carried.

The official RPSC notice states, “Candidates can obtain information about the examination district allotted to them by logging into the SSO Portal starting from January 26, 2025. The admit cards for the examination will be uploaded on the Commission's website and the SSO Portal on January 30, 2025."