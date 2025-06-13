Advertisement

Rajasthan Administrative Service Admit Card Expected To Be Released On June 14, Download Here

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Read Time: 1 min
Rajasthan Administrative Service Admit Card Expected To Be Released On June 14, Download Here
candidates will be able to download the admit card on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is expected to release the admit card for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) tomorrow, June 14, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS Mains admit card 2025 link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Hit "submit" button.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save your result for future reference.

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: Items To Carry To Exam Centre

Along with the admit card, make sure to bring the following items with you to the exam centre:

  • Aadhaar Card
  • PAN Card
  • Passport
  • Id proof issued by any Government department
  • Id proof issued by college authorities

The RAS mains examination is scheduled for June 17 and June 18, 2025.
 

