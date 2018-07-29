RPSC Admit Card 2018: Commission Releases RAS Prelims Admit Card To Withdraw It Later

RPSC Admit Card 2018: RAS Pre Admit Card Released @ Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Admit Card for RAS prelims exam 2018 were tested by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on it official website. The commission said due to some printing errors, Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 admit cards are not available currently. It also said the RPSC admit cards will be shortly updated after removing error. The RPSC admit cards will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. According to an RPSC notification, the admit cards will also be available on sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RAS Prelims examinations are scheduled to be held on August 5 in district headquarters and Tahsils across Rajasthan state.

RPSC had released the admit Card for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 and Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (TSP) Examination-2018 today.

A total of 980 vacancies had been notified for the recruitment in RPSC RAS. The applications were invited for graduates for the exam which will have two stages of written exam (prelims and main) and interview. The last date to apply for RAS/ RTS was May 11, 2018.

RPSC Admit Card 2018: How to download

RPSC Admit Card 2018: Commission Releases RAS Pre Admit Card To Withdraw It Later

Follow the steps given here to download your RPSC admit card

Step One : Visit the official website of RPSC, www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step Two : Click on the links "Admit card" link given on the homepage

Step Three : On next page click either on "Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018" or on "Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (TSP) Examination-2018" link given there depending on the examination you are going to appear.

Step Four : Enter the details, if asked for (application number, date of birth)

Step Five : From next page, download your RPSC admit card

Save a copy of the admit card for printout and further use.

Click here for more Jobs News

