Rajasthan Public Service Commission Recruitment 2018 Details Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released major recruitment notifications for this year. Notifications for important recruitment conducted by Commission like RAS/ RTS, Forest Service exam (ACF, Forest Range Officer) have been released online.

RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018

RPSC will begin online registration for the exam on 12 April. A total of 980 vacancies have been notified. Graduates are eligible for the exam which will have two stages of written exam (prelims and main) and interview. 'Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written test of the Main Examination as may be fixed by the Commission in their discretion shall be summoned by them for an interview for a personality test which carries 100 marks,' reads the official notification.

The last date to apply for RAS/ RTS is 11 May 2018.



Rajasthan Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Range Officer)

Online registration will begin on 27 April for 169 posts. Candidates with Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husabandry & Veterinary Science, Botany,Chemistry, Computer Applicaton/Science, Environmental Science, Horticulture, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering are eligible for the posts. The last date to apply is 16 May.



Rajasthan Assistant Statistical Officer (Agriculture Department)

For a total of 18 posts, RPSC will begin registration on 28 April. Candidates with Post Graduate in Mathematics/Statistics or M.Sc in Agriculture Statistics from IAPS, New Delhi can apply till 17 May 2018.



Vice Principal/ Superintendent ITI Post

Candidates with Diploma or NTC or NAC in the concerned discipline can register for the recruitment from 26 April till 15 May. Those with second class degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication Engineering are eligible for Vice Principal (one year professional experience is compulsory).



Other recruitment announced by the Commission are Senior Teacher Grade 2 (TSP, Non TSP, Spl. Edu.), Assistant Town Planner, Protection Officer, Secondary School Headmaster, School Lecturer and Physiotherapist. Read: Rajasthan To Recruit 1200 Head Masters; Recruitment Also Announced For 793 Other Teaching Posts



Online registration for all the posts can be done at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/applyonline. Candidates shall have to make One Time Registration at the recruitment portal.



