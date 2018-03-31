Rajasthan To Recruit 1200 Head Masters; Recruitment Also Announced For 793 Other Teaching Posts

For the post of Head Master, a candidate must have a bachelor’s degree with degree or diploma in education. The candidate must also have minimum five years’ of teaching experience in any school.
There are a total of 134 vacancies for School Lecturer in the Sanskrit Education Department. Candidate applying for this post must have a second class post graduate degree in the concerned subject along with a B.Ed/ Shiksha Shashtri degree.
There are 640 vacancies for Senior Teacher Grade II (Non TSP) and 50 vacancies for Senior Teacher Grade II (TSP). The minimum eligibility for this post is a graduate or an equivalent degree in the concerned subject with a degree or a diploma in education.
There are total 17 vacancies for Senior Teacher Grade II (Special Education). The minimu eligibility requirement for this post is a graduate degree in the concerned subject with Degree in Education (Special Education) or Degree in Education (General) with 2 years Diploma in Special Education recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India.
There are 2 vacancies for Physiotherapist (TSP) and 28 vacancies for Physiotherapist (Non TSP). For these posts, a candidate must have Secondary or its equivalent qualification recognised by Government with diploma in Physiotherapy from an Institution recognised by Government.
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News