Rajasthan To Recruit 1200 Head Masters; Recruitment Also Announced For 793 Other Teaching Posts

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced recruitment for 1200 head master for secondary school. The Commission has recently made the provision for One Time Registration (OTR) and now candidate's need to register once after which they would be able to apply for any vacancy advertised by the commission using their registration id and password. Apart form the 1200 head master vacancies, the commission has also announced recruitment for School Lecturer in Sanskrit Education Department, Senior Teacher Grade II (Non TSP, TSP, and Special Education), and Physiotherapist (TSP and Non TSP).



For the post of Head Master, a candidate must have a bachelor’s degree with degree or diploma in education. The candidate must also have minimum five years’ of teaching experience in any school.



There are a total of 134 vacancies for School Lecturer in the Sanskrit Education Department. Candidate applying for this post must have a second class post graduate degree in the concerned subject along with a B.Ed/ Shiksha Shashtri degree.



There are 640 vacancies for Senior Teacher Grade II (Non TSP) and 50 vacancies for Senior Teacher Grade II (TSP). The minimum eligibility for this post is a graduate or an equivalent degree in the concerned subject with a degree or a diploma in education.



There are total 17 vacancies for Senior Teacher Grade II (Special Education). The minimu eligibility requirement for this post is a graduate degree in the concerned subject with Degree in Education (Special Education) or Degree in Education (General) with 2 years Diploma in Special Education recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India.



There are 2 vacancies for Physiotherapist (TSP) and 28 vacancies for Physiotherapist (Non TSP). For these posts, a candidate must have Secondary or its equivalent qualification recognised by Government with diploma in Physiotherapy from an Institution recognised by Government.



The detailed advertisement for the recruitment is available on the official website for RPSC and candidates are advised to check the same before applying.



