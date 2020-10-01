SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam Result Declared

SSC CGL 2018 result has been declared at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the tier 3 exam of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2018. The exam was held in December 2019 and a total of 50,293 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in the exam out of which 41,803 candidates had appeared. Among these candidates, a total of 32,001 candidates have qualified the exam.



The minimum qualifying marks in the exam is 33 for all categories.

Qualified candidates will now appear for the verification of their documents. For few posts there will be skill test too. " The schedule for CPT/DEST/Document Verification of the qualified candidates will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately," SSC has notified.

Selection to Combined Graduate Level (CGL) posts is held through three successive exams: tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3. At each level candidates are selected on the basis of their performance and are shortlisted for the next level.

Through CGL 2018 exam, SSC will select and recommend candidates to fill a total of 11,271 vacancies in various ministries and departments.

SSC had earlier notified that it will declare the CGL 2018 result on October 4. "Every effort is being made to declare the result of tier-III of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2018 (SSC CGL 2018) at the earliest," Union Minister Piyush Goyal had informed the Lok Sabha last week.

