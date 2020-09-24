Every Effort Being Made To Declare SSC CGL 2018 Result Soon: Piyush Goyal

SSC CGL result is likely to be declared on October 4.

"Every effort is being made to declare the result of tier-III of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2018 (SSC CGL 2018) at the earliest," Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts the exam, had notified on September 1, that the result is likely to be declared on October 4.

The SSC CGL 2018 tier 3 exam was held on December 29, 2019. Over 50,000 candidates were shortlisted for the exam. Selection to SSC CGL posts is done through three successive exams: tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3. Through the SSC CGL 2018 exam a total of 11,271 vacancies in various ministries and departments will be filled.

Mr Goyal said that due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, the declaration of result of tier-III of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2018 (SSC CGL 2018) has been delayed.

On railway exams, he said, "the scrutiny of the applications has been completed but the process of further examination has got delayed due to COVID- 19 related restrictions and resultant lockdown which was imposed throughout the country."

"RRBs will hold the Computer Based Test (CBT) for all the notified vacancies after assessing the ground situation prevailing due to pandemic," he said, and added that, "based on the current assessment of pandemic situation, Indian Railways has planned to start Computer Based Test for notified vacancies from 15th December 2020."

