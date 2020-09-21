RRB NTPC Exam 2020: Know Your Application Status

RRB NTPC will be held in December.

For the RRB NTPC exam, the railway recruitment boards (RRB) has notified candidates about their application status. With this, candidates who had submitted their applications for the job in 2019 can know if their application has been accepted or not. The RRB NTPC exams will be held in December. Through this exam, the RRBs will select from over 1.5 crore candidates to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies.

RRB NTPC: Know Your Application Status

The exam is popularly referred to as RRB NTPC as the exam is being conducted by the RRBs for selection to railways' non-technical popular category posts (NTPC posts). NTPC posts include Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master posts.

The RRB NTPC recruitment was notified in February, 2019. Application forms were made available on the website from March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019. Candidates were allowed to pay the application fee till April 5 and the application process was finally closed on April 12.

The option of checking application status is the first step in the RRB NTPC recruitment process to have started after more than a year.

Candidates will selected through two computer based tests, skill test and aptitude tests.

