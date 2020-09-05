RRB NTPC, Other Exams In December

RRB NTPC and other exams in December.

Railway exams for NTPC and other posts will be held from December 15. More than 3 crore applications have been registered for the RRB NTPC, Group D and other exam. The exam notification was released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), however the exams were delayed as the RRBs later decided to rope in an external agency to conduct the exam.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced the exam dates on Twitter.

Railways to start Computer Based Test for notified 1,40,640 vacancies from 15th December 2020 ????️



Vacancies are of 3 types:



???? Non Technical Popular Categories(guards, clerks etc)

???? Isolated & Ministerial

???? Level 1(track maintainers, pointsman etc)



???? https://t.co/T4VxTaR9wE — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2020

In a virtual briefing chairman VK Yadav announced the dates and said that the exams will be held to fill around 1.4 lakh posts in non-technical popular categories (guards, clerks etc), isolated and ministerial and level 1 (track maintainers, pointsman etc).

RRB NTPC, group D or the level 1 exam and the isolated and ministerial exams were announced in February 2019.

These were 35208 for NTPC (non technical popular categories like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks etc), 1663 for Isolated & Ministerial categories (Steno & Teaches etc) and 103769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers, pointsman etc).

SOPs for conduct of examination of this magnitude are being framed. Norms of social distancing and other protocols prescribed by the various Central and State authorities need to be followed which are essential in the interest of safety of candidates.

In August, the Union Cabinet had approved the formation of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct exams for government organisations and in the initial phase it will conduct the exam for the railways.

Click here for Jobs News