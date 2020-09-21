RRB NTPC Exam 2020: Know Why Your Application Has Been Rejected?

RRB NTPC exam in December, RRBs release application status of candidates

RRBs have released the application status of all the candidates who had applied for the NTPC exam. Over 2.4 crore applicants can check if their applications have been accepted or rejected. The RRB NTPC exam is scheduled to begin on December 15. This will be a computer-based test and will be a screening exam for the next computer-based test. RRBs will select candidates to fill over 1.4 lakh NTPC posts through two computer-based tests, skill test and aptitude test. The final selection will be released after the documents of the candidates are verified.

Candidates whose applications have been accepted will take the exam in December. These candidates will receive their admit cards soon.

Candidates whose applications have been rejected will not be able to take the test. "No refund of examination fee will be made on account of rejection of application. SMS and email alerts shall also be sent to the candidates on their registered mobile numbers and email IDs, as indicated in their online application," the RRBs have said in the NTPC notification released in February 2019.

In the notification, the RRBs have also said that the application will be rejected if:

it has invalid photos,

signature in capital or block letters,

the candidate doesn't have the required qualification,

the candidate is over-aged or under-aged or date of birth is wrongly filled,

the candidate has submitted multiple applications to different RRBs or to same RRB,

the candidate's name figuring in the debarred list of any RRB or RRC or

the candidate has submitted incomplete or incorrectly filled application form

Click here for more Jobs News