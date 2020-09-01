SSC CGL 2018 Exam Result Likely To Be Declared In October

SSC will declare the result of the CGL 2018 exam result in October.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the CGL 2018 exam result on October 4. However, this is a tentative date, the SSC has said.

Candidates who had appeared for the SSC CGL 2018 exam had started an online campaign in the microblogging platform Twitter today against the delay in result declaration. Students' body, many political parties and leaders had participated in the online campaign and supported the candidates with #SSCdeclareCGLResults.

Through this exam, SSC will select and recommend candidates to fill a total of 11.271 vacancies in various ministries and departments.

Selection to Combined Graduate Level (CGL) posts is held through three successive exams: tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3. At each level candidates are selected on the basis of their performance and are shortlisted for the next level.

The SSC CGL 2018 tier 3 exam was held on December 29, 2019. Over 50,000 candidates were shortlisted for the exam.

The SSC released the status report of the other pending exam as well.

SSC has also notified that the result of the Junior Engineer paper 2 exam will be released on September 21. This exam was also notified in 2018.

The result of the paper 2 exam for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, which was notified in 2019, will be declared on October 31.

