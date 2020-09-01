SSC CGL 2018 Result Awaited

The SSC CGL 2018 result is yet to be declared.

The SSC CGL 2018 result is yet to be declared. The exam was notified in 2018 and the final result has not been released yet. Candidates who are awaiting the result have started a twitter campaign with #SSCdeclareCGLresult.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had notified on August 21 that it is in the process of announcing the result. "The Commission would like to inform the candidates that all out efforts to expedite the result of the said examination are being made, in spite of the prevailing difficulties due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. It is the sincere endeavour of the Commission to ensure that the result of the examination is announced as early as possible," SSC had said.

Almost a week after the SSC released the notice, candidates have started the online campaign demanding to release their results soon.

Selection to Combined Graduate Level (CGL) posts is done through three exams: tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3. These exams are held in succession and at each level candidates are selected on the basis of their performance and are shortlisted for the next level.

The SSC CGL 2018 tier 3 exam was held on December 29, 2019. Over 50,000 candidates were shortlisted for the exam.

Through SSC CGL 2018, a total of 11,271 vacancies will be filled.

