11,271 Vacancies Announced For SSC CGL 2018

The selection process for SSC CGL 2018 is underway.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a total of 11,271 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 recruitment. The selection process for SSC CGL 2018 is underway. On December 29, the SSC CGL tier 3 exam will be held. This is the third phase exam for selection to CGL posts which is conducted in offline mode and will be a descriptive paper. The final merit list of candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by them in Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III exam.

SSC CGL 2018 Vacancy List

Of the total vacancies available in various departments and ministeries, highest is in the Controller General of Defence Accounts. A total of 3,082 Auditor vacancies would be filled in CGDA. A total of 1,729 Central Excise Inspector posts will be filled in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

SSC CGL 2020 Details To Be Notified In September

For the CGL 2017 recruitment, SSC had announced 8,121 vacancies. The SSC CGL 2017 result was released in the late hours of November 15 more than a year after the exam. The delay in SSC CGL 2017 result was due to an interim injunction placed by the Supreme Court on CGL 2017 result declaration. The stay by the apex court was vacated on May 9, 2019 and immediately after the order was vacated, the Commission declared the list of qualified candidates of CGLE 2017 for Document Verification / Skill Test.

Click here for more Jobs News