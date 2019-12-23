SSC To Hold Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 Tier III Exam This Week

SSC CGL 2018: Tier III exam will be held on December 29

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 Tier III exam. The exam has been scheduled for December 29, 2019. Earlier, the Commission had released admit card status for the candidates who had qualified for the third tier of the selection process.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the respective regional SSC websites.

50,293 candidates had qualified in the SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam to become eligible for Tier III of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam will be conducted in offline mode and will be a descriptive paper. By descriptive we mean that instead of choosing one option out of four options provided for a question, candidates will have to write detailed answers. The most common questions asked in SSC CGL descriptive paper are essay-writing or precis writing or letter/application writing questions.

The SSC CGL Tier III exam will be of one hour duration and will carry 100 marks.

The final merit list of candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by them in Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III exam.

"Final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by them in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III examinations and preference of posts exercised by them."

