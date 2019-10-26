50,293 Qualify Staff Selection Commission CGL 2018 Tier II Exam

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II result announced, available on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Tier II result for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2018. 50,293 candidates have qualified in the Tier II exam. The result is available on the Commission's official website. Candidates who have qualified in the Tier II exam will now appear in Tier III exam.

Out of the total candidates who have qualified in the SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam, 5009 have qualified for AAO (Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer) post, 2672 have qualified for JSO (Junior Statistical Officer), and 50,240 have qualified for all other posts.

"Paper-I and Paper-II of Tier-II Examination were conducted in multiple shifts, therefore, marks scored by the candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07.02.2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Tier-III)."

The Commission will release the final answer key and marks of individual candidates on its website shortly.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II Result For AAO Post

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II Result For JSO Post

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II Result For All Other Posts

Candidates who have qualified for more than one post can appear for Tier III exam only once.

The SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam will be held on December 29, 2019. The status of city of examination for Tier III will be released on the regional SSC websites 15 days prior to the exam. The Tier III admit card will be released 4 days prior to the exam.

