Staff Selection Commission Expected To Announce CGL 2018 Tier II Result Today

SSC CGL 2018 Tier II result is expected today on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the result for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2018 Tier II today. The date for the SSC CGL 2018 Tier II result declaration was announced by the Commission in the result status report released on September 19, 2019. Since, then the Commission has neither released any other result update nor has announced any change in the SSC CGL result date separately.

The Tier II exam of SSC CGL 2018 was conducted from September 11 to September 14. Candidates who qualify in the Tier II exam will be called for Tier III exam. Tier III will be a descriptive paper.

The raw marks scored by the candidates who appeared in the Tier II exam will be normalized to account for the difference in difficulty level of the question papers used in different shifts of the exam.

The SSC CGL 2018 Tier II result will be released on the Commission's official website, 'ssc.nic.in'. Apart from the qualifying status of the candidates, the Commission will also release category-wise cut off marks.

Along with Tier II result declaration, the Commission is also expected to announce details for Tier III exam. Tier III will be conducted offline. It will be of 60 minutes duration and carry 100 marks. Appearing candidates may have to write an Essay or a precis or a letter or application.

SSC may also release MTS 2019 Paper I result today. The Commission recently shifted the MTS Tier II exam date from November 17 to November 24.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.