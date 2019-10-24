Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Postpones MTS 2019 Paper II Exam

SSC has postponed the MTS 2019 Paper II exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the SSC MTS 2019 Paper II exam. Earlier the MTS Paper II exam was scheduled on November 17, but the exam has been re-scheduled and will now be held on November 24, 2019.

The Commission has not given a specific reason for re-scheduling the exam and has only cited administrative reasons for the postponement.

The admit cards for MTS 2019 Paper II will be released on regional SSC websites in due course of time.

Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce MTS Paper I result tomorrow but given the notice on postponement of the paper II exam, it is highly likely that it may choose to delay the result declaration as well.

Only those candidates who qualify in paper I will be allowed to sit for the paper II.

Paper II will be descriptive in nature. Candidates will be given 30 minutes to complete the paper. In paper II, candidate will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any other language included in the 8th schedule of the constitution.

Paper II is only qualifying in nature and will test a candidate's elementary language skills. However, marks scored by the candidates in Paper II will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in Paper I.

