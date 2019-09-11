SSC Multi Tasking Staff Recruitment Exam Update

The SSC MTS exam was held from from August 2 to August 22.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the deadline for submission of representations against the answer key of the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam. "It has come to the notice of the Commission that some candidates faced server related issues on 07.09.2019 and they could not file their challenges. Therefore, the Commission has decided to extend the last date for submission of representations till 12.09.2019 (6:00 PM)," reads the notice released by the SSC on September 11.

SSC MTS Answer Key

As per the earlier notification today was the last date for submission of representations against the answer key.

"The candidates may take a print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit," the notice added.

For each challenge, candidates have to pay Rs 100.

More than 19 lakh candidates took the exam for Multi-Tasking Staff recruitment conducted by the SSC. The overall attendance is 49.73%. The exam was held for 13 days, from August 2 till August 22, at 337 venues in 39 shifts.

The SSC CHSL result is expected today.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.