SSC CHSL Result Today: What’s Next?

SSC CHSL Result : Whats Next?

SSC CHSL result is expected today. More than 13 lakh candidates took the SSC CHSL exam in July out of the 30 lakh registered candidates. The SSC CHSL exam was held in 25 shifts at 361 venues nationwide. This was the first exam for the selection to CHSL posts. Candidates who qualify this would appear for the next exam which will be a descriptive paper consisting of essay and letter/ application writing. The pass mark in the SSC CHSL descriptive exam would be 33% and the marks obtained by the candidates will be included in the merit list.

SSC CHSL Result: Know How To Check

After the tier 2 exam, candidates will also be required to take the tier 3 exam which will be a skill test and would be based on the posts for which the recruitment is being held. Skill Test/ Typing Test will be conducted in the cities where Regional Offices of the Commission are located or as decided by the Commission. The exam will be qualifying in nature.

After the exams are conducted, the Commission will verify the documents of the qualified candidates. "The Examination is being held for multiple posts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices. Detailed options for various posts and Ministries/ Departments/ Offices will be taken from candidates either online or at the time of document verification," reads the exam notice released by the SSC.

