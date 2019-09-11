SSC CHSL 2018 Paper I Result Expected Today

SSC CHSL 2018 Paper 1 result expected today on official website

SSC CHSL Result: The result for the SSC CHSL 2018 Paper 1 exam is expected today. Staff Selection Commission had released the tentative result date on the conclusion of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The Commission had then informed that the result will be released on September 11, 2019. The SSC CHSL 2018 Paper 1 result will be released on the Commission's official website.

More than 13.17 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam and are awaiting their result. Candidates who qualify in the Paper I will be called for Paper 2 which is a descriptive paper. Marks secured in paper 2 will be included while preparing the merit list.

As per the vacancy-positions released by SSC back in March, there are total 5789 vacancies to be filled through SSC CHSL 2018 exam. Candidates should expect the result in the late evening today or before midnight.

SSC CHSL 2018 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the Results tab.

Step three: Click on the CHSL tab.

Step four: SSC CHSL result will be available as a pdf document. Download the pdf document.

Meanwhile, the Commission is in the process of conducting document verification and skill test for candidates who applied for the SSC CHSL 2017.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.